Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 35,149 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,149 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,889. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

