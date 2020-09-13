Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,731 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $12,557,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,604. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,195 shares of company stock valued at $107,003,689. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.