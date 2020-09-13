Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,227 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,840,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.