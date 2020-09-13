Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.81. 863,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

