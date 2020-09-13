Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 681 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.20. 660,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,119. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

