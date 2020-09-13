Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,963. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

