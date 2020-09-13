Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.38

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and traded as low as $78.00. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 4,134 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $14.50 million and a P/E ratio of -22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.