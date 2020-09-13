Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

RNWEF stock remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Power Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

