Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $46.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of PFBC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

