Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Potlatchdeltic has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Potlatchdeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 439,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,984. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

