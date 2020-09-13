Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

Shares of MTB opened at $101.66 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

