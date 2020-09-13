Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 15,364 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5,448.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Twitter by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,537,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 721,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,863 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

