Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

