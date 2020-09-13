Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 339,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,715,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Pagerduty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pagerduty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Pagerduty Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

