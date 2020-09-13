Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of argenx by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in argenx by 117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after acquiring an additional 372,436 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in argenx by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in argenx by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $219.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.90. argenx SE – has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

