Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

