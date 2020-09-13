Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,902,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,938 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

