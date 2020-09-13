PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $447,525.69 and approximately $366,527.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,362.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.00 or 0.02171253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00757761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003635 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.