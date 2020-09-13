Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 5.4%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Approximately 1,403,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,308,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and a P/E ratio of -19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.32.

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

