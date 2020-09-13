Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,928 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

TRV opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $149.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

