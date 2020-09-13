Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the August 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the first quarter worth $7,276,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,985,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 860,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 372,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,589,000 after purchasing an additional 266,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 524,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,776. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

