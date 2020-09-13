Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. UBS Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

About Pernod Ricard

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

