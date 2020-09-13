Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.69

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as low as $16.90. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $593,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

