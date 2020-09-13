Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.