Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.