PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.93.

CMTL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.