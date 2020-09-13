PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARO stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

