PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,686 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 895,843 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,888,000.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NYSE LTHM opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.23. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.