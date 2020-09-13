PDT Partners LLC Sells 42,993 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

