PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.