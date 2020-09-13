PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

