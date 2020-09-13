PDT Partners LLC Invests $486,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 31,015.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

