PDT Partners LLC Invests $466,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Codexis by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 44.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 131.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

