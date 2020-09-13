PDT Partners LLC Invests $463,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,047.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,014.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,351.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,318.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

