PDT Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,754 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Consolidated Communications worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $76,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

