PDT Partners LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 217.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

