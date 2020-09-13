PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,007 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $76.20 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

