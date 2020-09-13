PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $476,769. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

