Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 1,566,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.