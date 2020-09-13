Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3,154.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

PZZA opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

