P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 142,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $13.82 on Friday. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

