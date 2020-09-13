Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Over The Wire’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.35.

About Over The Wire

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

