Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

KIDS opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

