ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of -0.04.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

