Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

