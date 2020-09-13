OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.12. OpGen shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 691,957 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OpGen Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OpGen by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

