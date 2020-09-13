OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OCFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

