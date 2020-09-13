Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.94 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 49,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 60,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.25 ($1.28).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 million and a PE ratio of -62.81.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King purchased 3,400 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £3,264 ($4,264.99). Also, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 5,093 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,940.21 ($6,455.26).

