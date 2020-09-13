OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 418,719 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 348,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.