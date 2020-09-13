Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $694.05

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $694.05 and traded as low as $630.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million and a P/E ratio of 238.89.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

